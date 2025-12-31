935 govt schools in Andhra selected under PM-SHRI, being upgraded: Chief Secy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Wednesday said that 935 government schools in the state have been selected under the PM-SHRI scheme and are being comprehensively developed to provide quality education supported by digital technology.

Vijayanand made the remarks while participating in a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the progress of national projects, including the PM-SHRI scheme.

“About 935 government schools have been selected under the PM-SHRI scheme in Andhra Pradesh and are being upgraded in a comprehensive manner to deliver quality education with digital support,” he said in a press release.

The chief secretary said the selected schools are being upgraded across all parameters to ensure improved infrastructure and better learning outcomes for students.

He said steps are being taken to provide permanent school buildings, uninterrupted power supply, separate toilets for girls and boys, safe drinking water, handwashing facilities, libraries and adequate sports equipment in all PM-SHRI schools.

Arrangements are also being made for internet connectivity, computer laboratories, playgrounds and the issuance of identity cards to teachers and students, with attendance monitored through child-tracking software, Vijayanand said.

The PM-SHRI scheme aims to transform government schools into model institutions through improved infrastructure, digital education, green practices and holistic learning aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

The conference, chaired by the prime minister, was attended by chief secretaries from all states to review programmes, assess implementation progress, address challenges and strengthen coordination.