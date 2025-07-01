94 killed in 78 terrorist attacks across Pakistan in June: Report

In these operations, 10 militants and 5 civilians sustained injuries, and 52 suspected militants were apprehended, predominantly from central regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in June, the report said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st July 2025 9:03 pm IST
Security in Srinagar
Srinagar: Security personnel keep vigil, seen a day after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral understanding, in Srinagar, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Peshawar: At least 94 people, 53 security personnel, were killed in 78 terrorist attacks across Pakistan in June this year, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The monthly security report released by Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said from January to June 2025, there were 502 terrorist incidents across the country, resulting in 737 deaths.

Among the deceased were 284 security forces personnel and 273 civilians.

MS Creative School

In June alone, 78 terror attacks claimed the lives of 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, and 2 members of peace committees. Additionally, 189 individuals were injured, comprising 126 security personnel and 26 civilians, the report said.

In response to the escalating violence, Pakistani security forces intensified counter-terrorism operations during June, eliminating 71 militants. These operations also resulted in the deaths of 2 security personnel and 2 civilians, it said.

In these operations, 10 militants and 5 civilians sustained injuries, and 52 suspected militants were apprehended, predominantly from central regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in June, the report said.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The cumulative toll for June, encompassing both militant attacks and security operations, stands at 175 fatalities: 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and 2 peace committee members, it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st July 2025 9:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button