95 per cent of Telangana caste census over: Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, November 24 said that the caste census in the state is reaching its final stage, adding that 95 per cent of the exercise is complete.

He stressed the significance of the survey data entry and highlighted the issue of the unavailability of people in urban areas. Citizens across the state took part and information has been recorded as part of the caste census survey in Telangana.

The deputy chief minister said that the survey was being conducted in rural and urban areas. He said that the data was collected from migrant workers in Telangana, especially those in the rural areas.

Further, on the probe about a few residents in Hyderabad not cooperating with the caste census officials, Bhatti denied any such allegations and said the house owners were informed only when the house listing was done.

The enumerators appointed to conduct the survey collected details from people. They were assisted by women’s groups and booth level officers in carrying out the exercise.

Ensure quality food at govt schools in Telangana

On the rising number of food poisoning cases, Bhatti ensured that the government is providing good quality mid-day meals in Telangana government schools. He added that an action plan will be drawn to ensure that cases of food poisoning are prevented in the future.