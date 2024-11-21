Telangana caste census covers 78 pc of households

Hyderabad: The social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste census in Telangana has completed 78 percent of its target with data collected from 90,56,383 households out of a total of 1,16,14,349 across the state as of Wednesday, November 20.

Mulugu district leads the achievement with an impressive 100.5 percent completion surpassing its target of 97,552 residences by surveying 98,080 households. Jangaon district follows closely at 99.9 percent while Nalgonda ranks third with a completion rate of 97.7 percent.

Other districts making notable progress include Kamareddy at 93.3 percent, Mancherial at 93.2 percent and Nizamabad 91percent. A total of nine districts have completed surveys in over 90 percent of their targeted households.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 13,91,817 residences have been surveyed, achieving 55.6 percent progress out of a target of 25,05,517 residences. Efforts have been ramped up to ensure timely completion in urban areas.

Also Read Telangana’s comprehensive survey covers over 65 pc of households

The survey encompasses 92,901 blocks, divided into 52,493 rural and 40,901 urban blocks. Officials report positive public participation, which has contributed to the survey’s momentum.

The survey aims to create a detailed and inclusive database to guide future policy-making and address the diverse needs of Telangana’s population. Officials are working diligently to ensure the timely completion of this ambitious initiative.