Telangana’s comprehensive survey covers over 65 pc of households

Hyderabad: Telangana’s extensive caste survey has successfully completed 65.02% of its target, with data collected from 75,75,647 households out of a total of 1,16,14,349 across the state as of Monday.

Mulugu district leads in social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste survey progress, achieving an impressive completion rate of 95.3%. Out of 97,552 households, surveys have been conducted in 92,928, earning Mulugu the top rank among all districts.

Nalgonda district follows closely, with surveys completed in 4,49,434 households out of 5,04,542, securing second place. Jangaon district holds the third position, covering 1,37,069 households out of 1,59,452.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, survey teams have reached 11,10,883 households, accounting for 44.3% of the 25,05,517 residences in the area.

The survey aims to create a detailed and inclusive database to guide future policy-making and address the diverse needs of Telangana’s population. Officials are working diligently to ensure the timely completion of this ambitious initiative.

