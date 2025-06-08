95 percent of brain tumours are acquired, say Hyderabad doctors

Hyderabad: As the World Brain Tumours Day is observed on June 8, it is time to understand how the ailment affects our brains and its challenges.

A brain tumour is caused by the abnormal growth of tissue in the brain. Such tumours can be classified into primary and secondary. The primary tumours begin spreading from the brain, and the secondary tumours spread from another part of the body to the brain.

A brain tumour could be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) in nature.

Brain tumours

Explaining the significance of brain tumour awareness, Dr Rajesh Alugolu, consultant Neurosurgeon from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, told Siasat.com, “Brain tumours may affect seemingly normal patients. They may experience sudden headaches, motor deficiency. The tumour is likely to occur, and there is a treatment for these.”

Depending on the severity, tumours can be treated through surgery, radiotherapy, biopsy or chemotherapy. “One must not panic and give in in case they develop brain tumours. There are certain support groups for patients which could assist in the post-surgery care,” the neurosurgeon explained.

Types of brain tumours

Speaking of types of brain tumours, the consultant said that there are benign and malignant. “The tumours may arise from the brain or its covering. These may also spread from adjacent sides of the brain, including the head and neck area, nose, eyes, ears or from distant parts of the body,” the doctor elaborated.

Alugolu further said that the brain is a closed cavity, however, the tumours cannot be classified as benign since the brain is infiltrated with such tumours from other parts of the body. “Some tumours grow gradually and are accommodated by the brain. There are a few others which spread quickly,” the doctor added.

Causes of brain tumours

Explaining the causes of brain tumours, the neurosurgeon said that the causes are multifactorial and the most important cause is the mutation in genes, including chemoprotective and chemo-susceptible genes. “Brain tumours run in families, there are environmental factors which impact the genetic make-up of a person. In actuality, the brain is distant from any of the toxins that our body is exposed to,” Alugolu explained.

Misconceptions regarding brain tumours

The doctor urged the public not to be afraid of the tumour since the cure is available. Not all brain tumours require surgery; some of them could be managed without surgery. “In case a person has symptoms, they must consult a neurosurgeon for medical advice,” the doctor said.

Also Read Obesity major cause of Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Hyderabad doctors

Are brain tumours hereditary?

Addressing a query on whether brain tumours are hereditary, Dr Imran Mohammed, a neurosurgeon from Hyderabad’s Srikara Hospital, said, “Almost all tumours are caused due to mutations. Most of the tumours are acquired.”

The doctor further said that tumours in the family are rare. “There is hardly a 2-3 percent chance that the tumour is hereditary. Within the brain, there are different organs which give rise to the tumours, such as the meninges (covering of the brain), the pituitary gland, and nerves,” the doctor said.

The doctor said that over 95 percent of tumours are acquired, adding that tumours don’t get transmitted to children from their parents.

Speaking of the symptoms of brain tumours, the neurosurgeon said, “The issue with brain tumours is that they are very rare, however, the symptoms are common. These include headache, which is persistent, vomiting, blurring of vision and drowsiness.”

The doctor further said that these are signs of a mass growing in the brain. In case there is weakness in the limbs, the person must consult the doctor.