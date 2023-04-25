953 grams of gold seized at Hyderabad airport from Dubai returnees

Hyderabad: Two passengers who were smuggling gold at the RGI Airport Shamshabad were caught by customs officials on Tuesday in separate cases. The customs officials seized 953 grams of gold from them.

In the first case, the customs air intelligence team caught a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on flight no 6E-1466 and was allegedly smuggling gold. The customs officials on checking the baggage of the passenger found he was carrying tiny rods of gold by concealing them in perfume bottles.

Two small gold bars were concealed in air pods and rings of gold were concealed in the snap buttons of kid’s garments as well. In addition, some gold powder was also concealed in between layers of boxes. The entire gold was seized.

In the second case, a female passenger who arrived from Dubai on flight AI -952 was caught smuggling gold by concealing a perfume bottle and air-pods. She had also hidden gold in a metal lock and her handbag.

Two separate cases are booked.