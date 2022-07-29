96 female judges working in High courts, 1012 short of sanctioned number

Hyderabad: In a monsoon session reply on Thursday, the union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju revealed that currently, only 96 female judges are working in high courts around the country against the total sanctioned amount of 1108 female judges.

As per the Law Ministry, there are only 4 female judges working in the Supreme Court. For high courts, Delhi and Madras are leading the list with 12 women judges on their benches, followed by Telangana high court with 9 female judges.

High courts of Orissa, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh each have one female judge.

Five out of 25 high courts in the country have no female judges at all. Patna, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Uttarakhand are unfortunately lacking in female representation on the bench.

Appointment of Supreme Court or high court judges is not done on the basis of reservation. The appointment happens under the facilities of Articles 124, 217 and 224 of the Constitution.

Minister Rijiju, in his statement, said that the government requests the chief justices of high courts to give due consideration to candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backwards classes, minorities and women when sending propsals.