96 pc of electorate distributed enumeration forms in TN under SIR: EC

Chennai: Ninety six per cent of the electorate in Tamil Nadu have been distributed the enumeration forms as part of the SIR exercise and from November 24 to 26, senior officials will review the ongoing work related to the revision and hold inspections across the state, authorities said here on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu has 6,41,14,587 electors as on October 27, 2025 and as on November 23, as many as 6,15,25,728 enumeration forms have been distributed covering 95.96 per cent of the electorate, an Election Commission bulletin issued here by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, TN, said.

The government statement said that 2,59,00,786 enumeration forms have been digitised, which is 40.40 per cent (of the total forms distributed to people).

Election Commission Deputy director P Pawan, EC-Media Division’s Devansh Tiwari will be in Chennai between 24 and 26 November, to review media coordination and the voter awareness activities of SIR phase-II. Followed by that, the Media Division officials will conduct field visits.

“In addition, Krishna Kumar Tiwari, Director, Election Commission will be visiting Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to review the progress of SIR especially the distribution of enumeration forms and its digitization by the concerned BLOs at the district level. Similarly, Madhusudan Gupta, Secretary, Election Commission will be visiting Chennai and Chengalpattu Districts to review the progress,” CEO and Secretary to the TN government, Archana Patnaik said in the official release.