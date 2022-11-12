Telangana Gig workers demands fixed fares for four-wheelers cabs, taxis

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Taxi and Driver’s Join Action Committee conducted a protest on the Uppal X Road on Saturday demanding fixed fares for four-wheeler cabs and taxis.

The protestors demanded a high-level committee to be set up that can develop a new rate chart for all vehicles in the state. They also wanted the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, a constitution that addresses drivers’ welfare board for all transport categories, platform transport and tour and travel agency drivers.

Speaking to Siasat.com chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Driver’s Join Action Committee, Shaik Salauddin said, “We demand the Central government to roll back the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) act of 2019.” He further added that the protest is being held as part of the larger agitation of workers’ unions asking PM Narendra Modi to go back due to the Centre’s failure to provide funds to Telangana.