Telangana wants ‘people first’ politics, not ‘family first’: Modi attacks TRS

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that workers of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavily inspire him as they are fighting a ‘war’ against an ‘oppressive’ state government.

“People who have used the name of Telangana have made riches and have developed but the state went backwards. The ruling party leaders have been indulging in unjust practices with the rich talents of the region. The party that the state’s people trusted has deceived them the most,” he remarked without naming chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao or the TRS.

PM Modi’s remarks come ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, where the BJP is on the quest to get to power by dethroning the ruling TRS.

Modi said that whenever darkness takes over everything the ‘Lotus’ will emerge out of it. “I can see the same happening in Telangana,” he added.

Speaking on the recently completed Munugode bypoll, the Prime Minister said that the saffron party workers brought the whole state administration to the assembly constituency. “Big leaders were brought to their knees. It shows that the people of Telangana trust the BJP,” he said.

Modi said that all the recent bypoll results in the state show that ‘sun rise’ is not very far in Telangana. “Telangana mei har taraf kamal kilega,” he asserted.

He further said that in the state well known for progress in terms of modern technology, the ruling TRS has facilitated ‘superstitions’.

“The whole country should know the level of superstition that the state government is indulging in. Superstitions are deciding what office one should go to, who stays in the cabinet and who is off the cabinet. If Telangana’s progress has to take place, superstitions should be removed,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister remarked that the state needs ‘people first’ politics rather than ‘family first’ politics. “People who loot the poor won’t the spared,” he added.

Modi said that corrupt forces are getting together in order to escape justice and the people of Telangana are aware.

He gave a call to the party workers of the state to reach out to people and see that the centre’s schemes reach everyone. “Don’t bother if others abuse me. I have been subjected to varieties of abuse from time to time. Take those words lightly and have a cup of tea,” he advised.

The Prime Minister alleged that the state government has blocked the centre’s efforts to build houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

“We have delivered 3 crore houses across the country for the poor under this scheme. Telangana’s government has taken away this scheme from its people. Neither did the TRS deliver on the 2bhk promise nor did they let the centre deliver houses. Today Telangana wants positivity and progress. Only the BJP can deliver that,” he stated.

Modi landed in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Telangana’s Ramagundam along with inaugurating and laying foundation stone for several development projects.