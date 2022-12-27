4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab in Andhra’s Anakapalli

Amarnath directed the medical officials to provide medical aid to another worker who was seriously injured in the accident.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th December 2022 9:31 am IST
4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab in Andhra's Anakapalli
(Representative image)

Visakhapatnam: Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening.

As per a police inspector, the injured person was shifted to the nearby hospital.
“The incident happened while under maintenance works,” the police said.

Also Read
AP police seize huge cache of arms; criminal gang network busted

State Industries Minister Amarnath said that the injured worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Minister has informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident.

Amarnath informed that the Chief Minister announced that compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased workers.

Amarnath directed the medical officials to provide medical aid to another worker who was seriously injured in the accident.

A probe to ascertain the cause of the accident has been ordered.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button