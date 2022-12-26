AP police seize huge cache of arms; criminal gang network busted

Hyderabad: A huge cache of arms including Beretta 9mm semi-automatic pistols, revolver and tapanchas along with ammunition was seized by the Ananthapuramu police on Monday in Andhra Pradesh.

Six persons Jamsheed alias Khan , 37 of Bengaluru, Mubarak, 43, of Bengaluru, Ameer Pasha, 30 of Bengaluru, Riyaz Abdul Shaik , 36 of Bengaluru, Raipal Singh, 30 of Madhya Pradesh and Nannu Suthar Adivsasi, 25 of Madhya Pradesh were arrested by the gang.

Director General of Police, K V Rajendranath Reddy said the special operations team of the Ananthapuramu district arrested the gang members after raiding several spots in Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh. It was done based on AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “zero tolerance policy” on crimes like gambling, drug-peddling and arms trafficking, stated Reddy in a press release.

During investigation by the Special Operations team of the AP police, it was found that the accused were involved in gang rivalries, hired killings and extortion in Bangalore city through the usage of illegally procured firearms. A Rs 25,000 cash reward has also been announced for the police team that busted the illegal operation.

The main arms dealer cum manufacturer Rajpal was supplying the weapons in various parts of the country after manufacturing it at his illegal factory. Criminal gangs were benefiting through Rajpal and regularly procuring the weapons.

The arrested persons in the case are involved in several criminal activities in Bengaluru city and trying to expand their base to Ananthapuram district also, added Rajendranath Reddy.