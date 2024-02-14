A big fat wedding in Bahrain can change real estate dynamics in Hyderabad

Jeddah: Cutting across political lines, two influential families with significant stake in Hyderabad real estate, ceremoniously entered a relationship by virtue of the marriage of their children in a Gulf country recently. One of the families has a minister in Telangana Congress cabinet, and the other one has an MLC from BRS.

The son of Telangana’s Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy, who is aspiring for Congress ticket for Lok Sabha from Khammam, got married with the daughter of P Mahinder Reddy, brother Venkat Rami Reddy, who resigned from his position as an IAS officer to become MLC on behalf of BRS. The wedding took place in Bahrain on Wednesday, Vasanta Panchami, a day considered as auspicious.

With pre-wedding festivities in both Reddy households on since Saturday, groom Lohit’s Pendli Koduku Brundam, known as ‘baraat’ flew into Bahrain on the same day. Amidst heated debate in the Assembly, some of its members made their way to Bahrain.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who harshly criticised BRS leadership for irrigation projects in Assembly, also made his presence in the wedding.

The wedding bash was a glamorous affair, according to sources.

Most of the invitees returned to Hyderabad in special charter flights following the wedding.

Venkat Rami Reddy family owns real estate conglomerate Raja Pushpa, and Srinivasa Reddy’s family owns Raghava Construction among other firms that are engaged in construction and real estate business back in India.

It is widely believed that Ponguleti is one of key politicians who funded the grand old Congress party’s electioneering in the recent Telangana Assembly poll battle.

In India, the adage holds true for marriages, particularly arranged ones — it’s not just a union of two individuals but of families. In political families, this adds significance manifold.