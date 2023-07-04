A timeline of new Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy’s political career

Hyderabad: Marking a major reshuffle in the Bharatiya Janata Party in several states including Telangana, the party’s high command made union minister and Secunderabad MP Gangapuram Kishan Reddy as the state BJP president replacing Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the state’s helm of affairs, a move that comes just months away from the highly anticipated state elections.

One of the saffron party’s senior most leaders from South India, G Kishan Reddy’s rise to big roles include state leadership roles and consecutive berths in the union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here’s a brief profile of the new Telangana BJP president:

Background

Hailing from the Ranga Reddy district, Kishan Reddy started his political career as a youth worker in the Janata party. He joined the BJP on its inception in the year 1980. Growing steadily in his political career, he was handled some of the most critical responsibilities amongst the top leadership both at the national and state level.

In due recognition of his efforts, he was appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Youth wing of BJP) in 2002, when BJP was in power at the Center.

For the first time in 2004, he contested and won from the Himayatnagar Assembly constituency as an MLA and was the only member from the saffron party in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state.

He won as an MLA for a total of three times.

When he was the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch, he founded the World Youth Council against Terrorism (WYCAT) an ‘apolitical’ organisation to fight terrorism across the world. He organised the International Youth Conference against Terrorism (IYCT) under the auspices of WYCAT in New Delhi in which over 193 delegates participated from over 54 countries.

Kishan Reddy took part in the Telangana statehood movement by conducting ‘Telangana Poru Yatra’ for 22 days as the party’s state president in 2012.

Key positions:

Member of Parliament–2019–Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

BJP Floor Leader – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Assemblies.

MLA – Himayatnagar and Amberpet Assembly Constituencies, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana-2004-2018.

International Chairman – World Youth Council against Terrorism (WYCAT)

National Secretary – Indian Council of Political Leader (Alumni members Flat form of “American Council of young political leaders” (ACYPL)

Chairman – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Home Guards Welfare Association

Chairman – Telangana Kabbadi Association.

Political timeline

1977-Started his political career as a Leader of the Youth wing of the Janata Party

1980 -On the formation of the BJP from the Jana Sangh, Kishan Reddy joined the party full time.

1980-‘81- Convener, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Ranga Reddy District Committee

1982-‘83- State treasurer, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – State Department

1983-‘8- State Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – Andhra Pradesh State

1986-‘90- State President for five years, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)- Andhra Pradesh State

1990-‘92- All India Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and In-charge for South India

1992-‘94- All India Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

1994-‘01- National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Served three consecutive terms for seven years)

July 2001 – August 2002- State Treasurer, Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh State Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh State BJP Head Quarter Administrative In-charge, Andhra Pradesh

September 2002 – June 2004, National President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)

September 2004-05- State General Secretary & Official Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh

May 2004-2009- Elected as an MLA from Himayath Nagar Assembly Constituency, Hyderabad City.

2009 – 2014- Second time MLA Amberpet Assembly Constituency, Hyderabad City.

March 2010 to March 2014- President – Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh State – Two Terms

March 2014 to April 2016- State President, BJP Telangana

First BJP State President of Newly formed Telangana State.

2014 –2018 Third time elected as MLA from Amberpet Assembly Constituency, Hyderabad City.

May 2016-2018 – BJP Floor Leader, Telangana Assembly

May 2019 – Member of Parliament (Elect) – 17th Lok Sabha Secunderabad Constituency.

May 2019 – July 2021 – Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India.