A day before poll results, Sharmila sends ‘Bye Bye KCR’ suitcase to CM

Hyderabad: A day before Telangana’s fate is sealed for the next five years, the president of the YSR Telangana Party, YS Sharmila, sent a briefcase with ‘Telangana People Say Bye Bye KCR’ written on it to the chief minister.

#YSRTP chief @realyssharmila alleged that #Telangana CM #KCR poached 45 leaders in the past. He bought 40 MLAs, 4 MLCs and 1 MP in 2014 and 2018, she urged not to repeat this time and accept if the #BRS lost the election.#YSSharmila#TelanganaElections #TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/oUNGpQUyZL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 2, 2023

Speaking at a press conference held here on Saturday, December 2, Sharmila said tomorrow (December 3) will mark the end of KCR’s rule in the state. “The time has come for KCR to pack up and here is a farewell gift,” she said pointing at the briefcase.

Almost a month ago, Sharmila had announced her party’s withdrawal from contesting the Assembly elections and declared full support to the Indian National Congress. She explained the decision was based on ensuring the Congress vote is not split.

Her decision did not go well with party cadre, who were left disgruntled and as a result, many resigned.

Speaking on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘secret relationship’, she criticised the Centre for not taking any action on the rampant corruption in the state. “No member of the BRS party was arrested by the Central government investigative agencies,” she said.

Sharmila alleged that during 2014 and 2018 elections, CM KCR allegedly brought 45 MLAs and MPs. “MLAs should not be brought unless it should be taken as a referendum. KCR brought 40MLAs, 4MLCs and 1MP. He has ruined Telangana. Congress will form a government in the state,” she said.