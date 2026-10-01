A Hyderabad theatre which stays away from big films, hates crowd

Hyderabad is a city where cinema is not merely watched, it is celebrated. From luxury multiplexes to iconic single screens, theatres across the city often turn into mini-festivals when a highly anticipated Telugu film arrives, with packed shows, fan celebrations and massive FDFS crowds.

But at the heart of Hyderabad’s historic cinema hub, RTC X Roads, one theatre appears to have a rather unusual relationship with crowds.

Saptagiri 70MM in Chikkadpally has developed a reputation for staying away from some of the biggest and most hyped releases, the very films that neighbouring single screens are known for celebrating.

‘The owner gets tense if he sees too much crowd’

The unusual strategy recently came into the spotlight after a video featuring actor Nani surfaced on social media.

While discussing the box-office performance of Nani’s The Paradise, Nani asks whether the film was screened across almost all single screens in Hyderabad, except one. When Saptagiri 70MM is mentioned, Mythri Shashi, head of the distribution arm of Mythri Movie Makers, makes a surprising observation.

He says the theatre owner gets tense when he sees too much crowd and, because of this, the theatre does not take films that are likely to attract huge audiences.

While the remark may sound unusual in an industry where packed houses are considered a dream for exhibitors, Saptagiri’s programming over the years does appear to reflect a different approach.

A theatre that stays away from FDFS madness

Also known as Saptagiri Cinema 2K 3D, the theatre is one of the longstanding single screens at RTC X Roads. Unlike neighbouring theatres such as Sandhya and Sudarshan, which are closely associated with first-day-first-show celebrations for major Telugu releases, Saptagiri has often had a quieter line-up.

Dubbed films, smaller releases and movies with limited buzz have frequently found space on its screen, while some of the biggest Telugu films have been absent.

This is particularly interesting given the theatre’s prime location. A major release can mean packed shows, higher ticket sales, food and beverage revenue and the kind of atmosphere that single-screen theatres are traditionally known for.

Why does Saptagiri keep things low-key?

There could be several practical reasons behind such a strategy.

Big-ticket Telugu films can bring huge FDFS crowds, fan celebrations, fireworks and intense activity around theatres. Managing such crowds can be challenging for older properties with limited infrastructure.

There are financial considerations too. Depending on the distribution arrangement, acquiring a major release can involve substantial rental or minimum-guarantee commitments, while smaller films may carry a different level of commercial risk.

In Saptagiri’s case, the recent remarks indicate that crowd management may also be a factor.

Rather than competing for the biggest releases, the theatre appears to have carved out a niche for films that may not command massive opening-day crowds. For distributors looking for screens for smaller releases, and audiences seeking a film without the usual FDFS chaos, Saptagiri can offer a different experience.

The strange charm of Saptagiri theatre

What makes the story interesting is the theatre’s location. Saptagiri sits in one of Hyderabad’s most recognisable cinema hubs, where packed single screens and fan celebrations have long been part of the culture.

The theatre has also survived through the years and received technological upgrades, including 4K projection and Dolby sound, while retaining much of its old-school identity.

At a time when theatres compete aggressively for star-driven releases and audiences turn FDFS into celebrations, Saptagiri appears to have followed a quieter path.

A theatre that does not seem to chase crowds and has, ironically, become known because of it.