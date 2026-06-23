The principle is well-settled: a plea of malice against a public authority must be specifically pleaded and proved with cogent material; courts will not infer an oblique motive from a pattern of adverse outcomes alone (Indian Railway Construction Co. Ltd. v. Ajay Kumar, (2003) 4 SCC 579 — Supreme Court of India / India Code). Consequently, even where the administrative record, viewed in the aggregate, reveals a pattern of denials that track religious identity, no individual applicant will be able to discharge the burden of proving that the Collector who refused his or her application was motivated by sectarian purpose rather than a genuine assessment of public order.

This insulation of administrative action from effective judicial scrutiny is not accidental. It is the mechanism by which the state preserves plausible deniability. The law can be presented, at every level of governance, as a temporary, law-and-order measure, all the while bristling with talk of “procedural safeguards.” What this narrative carefully omits is that the right to judicial redress is, for most affected individuals, a right on paper — it exists in the statute books but not in the lived experience of those who would need to assert it. The state can point to the absence of any explicit prohibition, and to the periodic grant of permission in select cases, as evidence of even-handedness, while the actual contours of permissible urban residence harden along religious lines, one administrative refusal at a time.

What Strasbourg and Washington Already Know

Where, if anywhere, can there be a comparative constitutional resonance, or does the Indian experience stand in isolation? It does not. Constitutional courts across the world have confronted regulatory regimes that produce segregation through procedural rather than substantive prohibition, and the consensus of that jurisprudence converges on a common, powerful insight: that the constitutional prohibition on discrimination cannot be satisfied by demonstrating the formal neutrality of a law’s text.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has developed, over the past two decades, a sophisticated doctrine of indirect discrimination under Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Article 14, read with the right to the peaceful enjoyment of property under Article 1 of Protocol No. 1, provides a close structural analogue to the Indian framework of Articles 14, 19(1)(e), 21, and 300A read together. In Thlimmenos v. Greece, App. No. 34369/97, ECtHR Grand Chamber (6 April 2000) — HUDOC, Council of Europe — the Court expanded traditional analysis and held that discrimination arises not only when states treat persons in analogous situations differently without objective justification, but also when states fail to treat differently persons whose situations are significantly different, thereby producing an unjustifiable adverse impact on one group. That resembles the Gujarat model: the Act applies a uniform requirement of Collector’s consent to all inter-faith property transactions, while the demographic and socio-economic realities that determine who bears the burden of that requirement in practice fall almost entirely on religious minorities. Minority Rights Group

The judgment in D.H. and Others v. Czech Republic, App. No. 57325/00, ECtHR Grand Chamber (13 November 2007) — HUDOC, Council of Europe — took that further and supplied the evidentiary framework that Indian courts and law have yet to develop. There, the Court found a violation of Article 14 and held that a finding of indirect discrimination does not require proof of discriminatory intent; what matters is discriminatory effect, not discriminatory purpose. It established that reliable and significant statistical evidence of disproportionate adverse impact on a protected group constitutes prima facie proof of discrimination, and that once such evidence is adduced, the burden shifts to the respondent state to demonstrate that the difference in treatment is not discriminatory. Significantly, the Court recognised that it would be extremely difficult in practice for applicants to prove indirect discrimination without such a shift in the burden of proof — an acknowledgement that structural discrimination rarely declares itself through direct evidence and must therefore be inferred from patterns and outcomes. ESCR-Net + 2

The direct application to the Indian context is stark: a systematic analysis of Collector refusals under the Gujarat Disturbed Areas Act, mapping outcomes against the religious identity of the transacting parties, would constitute precisely the kind of statistical evidence that D.H. and Others holds sufficient to shift the burden to the state. The state would then be required to demonstrate that each pattern of refusal was attributable to objective, religion-neutral factors — a burden that the vague standards of “demographic equilibrium” and “likelihood of polarisation” are entirely incapable of discharging.

The United States Supreme Court’s decision in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, 576 U.S. 519 (2015) — official slip opinion, U.S. Dept. of Justice / U.S. Reports, GovInfo — provides a further comparison. The Court held that the Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibits not only intentional discrimination in the provision and regulation of housing, but also policies or practices that, while not intentionally discriminatory, have a disproportionately adverse effect on minorities and are otherwise unjustified by a legitimate rationale. Writing for the majority, Justice Kennedy placed the disparate-impact theory within the Act’s broader purpose of moving the nation toward a more integrated society — exactly what our own Constitution sets out as a desirable objective. Notably, the Court reasoned that to limit the Act’s reach to cases of proven intent would allow the most pervasive forms of housing discrimination, embedded in superficially neutral administrative practice, to escape scrutiny. DorseyDanielbesharalawfirm

That concern resonates directly with the Indian context. The Gujarat Act’s requirement of Collector’s consent is superficially neutral: it applies to all interfaith transactions regardless of which community is the purchaser. But its operational burden falls asymmetrically and predictably on Muslim buyers seeking to acquire property in majority-Hindu localities. If the disparate-impact framework of Inclusive Communities is applied to that pattern of administrative outcomes, the state would bear the obligation of demonstrating a substantial, legitimate, non-discriminatory justification for a policy that produces such systematically unequal effects — an obligation that invocations of “public order” and “demographic sensitivity,” not moored in any concrete evidentiary foundation, cannot satisfy.

Taken together, the ECtHR’s indirect-discrimination jurisprudence and the American impact framework present a constitutional architecture that Indian courts are positioned to develop from within their own jurisprudence.

Reading the Constitution Into the Collector’s Pen

The tools for that evolution are already present: E.P. Royappa‘s identification of arbitrariness as the antithesis of equality, Shayara Bano‘s recognition of manifest arbitrariness as an invalidating ground, and Maneka Gandhi‘s holding that procedure must be substantively fair together constitute constitutional jurisprudence that looks through the formal neutrality of a statute to interrogate its applied operation (all reported at the Supreme Court of India judgment portal and India Code). What Indian constitutional law, informed by comparative experience, demands is the evidentiary and procedural infrastructure that makes that scrutiny practically available to those who bear the burden of discriminatory administration: the shift in the burden of proof upon the adducing of statistical evidence of disproportionate impact, and the requirement that the state justify differential outcomes with reference to objective, verifiable, religion-neutral criteria rather than administrative intuition about communal sensitivities.

In fact, that disclosure by the state should be a precondition and a mandatory requirement regardless of whether the order in question is subject to challenge or not — because we have seen what happens in a different framework where inter-religious marriages are required to be notified, enabling groups invested in segregation to “visit” families to “counsel” them against the step. Given that individuals would be hesitant to cry foul and identify themselves to invested groups as “trouble-makers,” the Court must demand such proof in every single instance. That is the demand of the time from a Constitutional Court that is charged not just with the duty of dispensing justice but also, as an organ of governance, with honouring the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSPs) and ensuring that national integration is not obliquely obstructed.

The regime of state-regulated, religion-contingent property transactions is not, whatever its sponsors may claim, a neutral instrument of public-order maintenance. It is a technology of exclusion — one that uses the administrative machinery of the state to convert religious difference into residential fate, and to do so with the appearance of procedural regularity that insulates its operation from effective constitutional challenge.

The constitutional commitments of the Republic — to equality before the law, to freedom of movement and settlement, to the secularism that S.R. Bommai placed beyond legislative revision, to the protection of individual liberty that Maneka Gandhi made the touchstone of due process — do not permit this. The comparative experience of the ECtHR and the United States Supreme Court demonstrates that constitutional courts operating within frameworks structurally similar to India’s have developed the doctrine and instruments to remedy discrimination of precisely this kind: discrimination embedded not in the text of a statute but in the pattern of its administration, visible not to any individual complainant in isolation but in the aggregate evidence of how power is exercised across a community and over time.

Considering that the inversion of the burden of proof has resulted in a large number of Muslim detainees under the UAPA being incarcerated for years and then found innocent — and that being the impact of this seemingly small tweak in the procedural law of evidence — it is clear that the craft of legislative drafting can prove a very dangerous weapon in the hands of a bureaucracy not owing complete fidelity to the Constitution. The interrogation of these statutes thus becomes not merely a matter of policy preference but a constitutional obligation that citizens, bureaucracy, legislature, courts, and every institution of governance that takes the Preamble’s promise of fraternity seriously are equally bound to discharge.

The executive and the legislature are not going to want any such thing. It therefore falls on our judiciary to interpret the law so as to read that obligation into the statute — by reading down the Collector’s prerogative in the light of the constitutional mandate of national integration as a desirable outcome, and forcing both the legislature and the executive to fall in line.

Jai Hind.