A legal expert is likely to be appointed as Telangana Minority Commission Chairman

Hyderabad: The state government is taking steps to set up the State’s minority commission. A legal expert is likely to be appointed its chairman.

The minority leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) made representation with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to set up a minority commission.

The Chief Minister had instructed the officials to submit details regarding the posts of the commission chairman and its members.

According to sources, the state government shall take steps in the next two weeks to set up commissions for the SC, ST and minority. The state government is also considering extending the term of the existing Commission’s Chairmen and members.

In the absence of the minority commission in the state there is no forum available for minorities to submit their problems to seek redressal from officials.

As per the representation made with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, it was requested to retain the former commission Chairman Mohammad Qamur Uddin and members for another term.

According to the sources, those closer to the chief minister and the CM himself are not in favor of retaining the former Chairman and members. The Chief minister wants to appoint a legal expert as chairman of the minority commission.

Many objections are being raised from different quarters due to the non-formation of the minority commission in Telangana for the past 8 months. This is being cited as ‘indifference’ by the state government and the department of minority affairs with regard to the issues confronted by the minority community in the state.

It is being said that currently there is no one in the government willing to speak about the minorities. The higher officials of the government are consciously avoiding speaking about the minority issues. These officials think that if any measures are taken for the welfare of the minorities it will damage the political prospects of the ruling TRS and hence the government is deliberately neglecting the minorities and their issues.