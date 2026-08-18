A legendary journey will end next year: Ronaldo to retire

For more than two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most recognisable and successful figures in world football. But now, at the age of 41, Ronaldo has announced that his extraordinary journey is approaching its end. In an interview published on August 16, he said that the 2026–27 season would “probably” be his final year in football. He wants to leave the game with a “spectacular legacy.”

As of August 2026, Ronaldo had scored 976 senior goals for club and country, leaving him tantalisingly close to the extraordinary 1,000-goal landmark. He had once said that he will leave the game after having scored 1,000 goals. Now he probably hopes to reach that landmark in the coming season and bow out in a blaze of glory.

He has already achieved something that is unprecedented. He became the first player to score more than a century of goals for four different clubs, namely Real Madrid (an astounding 450 goals), Manchester United (145), Juventus (101) and Al-Nassr (129). Including goals that he has scored for his national team of Portugal brings his tally close to 1,000.

This feat in itself is unlikely to be equalled or beaten in the near future.

What made Ronaldo so special?

Talent alone cannot explain Ronaldo’s career. His greatest quality was his extraordinary determination to improve himself. Most players decline after the age of 34. But Ronaldo transformed his body through relentless training. He developed extraordinary acceleration, stamina and jumping ability. His heading became a major weapon. His finishing became clinical.

Perhaps most remarkably, he reinvented his game several times.

When he was first spotted as a talented youngster by Manchester United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo was primarily a winger and dribbler. When he took a transfer to Real Madrid, he became a devastating inside forward. As he grew older, he increasingly moved into the centre and became a specialist goalscorer who depended less on speed and more on positioning, anticipation and finishing. His remarkable ability to adapt has enabled him to remain productive even past the age of 40.

There is another characteristic that has defined him – his extraordinary competitive instinct. Ronaldo has never been satisfied simply with being good. He wanted to be the best. His rivalry with Lionel Messi intensified that desire. For more than a decade, the two pushed one another to levels rarely seen in football.

Their rivalry divided supporters, but it also elevated the sport. Ronaldo and Messi collectively dominated the Ballon d’Or for many years and continually challenged one another to break scoring and performance records. It was a friendly rivalry that greatly benefitted football.

Now, Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond the football field. He became one of the world’s most marketable athletes, with enormous global popularity and a huge social media following. He has also built a business empire around his CR7 brand, including clothing, hotels and other ventures.

He has a large family and has been in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The couple married in a private ceremony in Portugal on August 11 this year. Ronaldo has said that life after football will involve more time with his family, travelling and playing and watching padel. It’s clearly an indication that he is already preparing for a life beyond the game.

If 2027 does indeed prove to be Ronaldo’s last year, football will lose one of its greatest characters and performers. He will leave behind an almost unparalleled collection of records, trophies and memories.

He conquered England with Manchester United, Spain with Real Madrid and Italy with Juventus. He became a global superstar with Al-Nassr and, above all, became the face of Portuguese football.

The elusive FIFA World Cup trophy

But one big trophy is missing from his collection. That is the FIFA World Cup. That will remain the one major omission from his otherwise extraordinary record. Perhaps he has now reconciled himself to the fact that he will go out without the biggest trophy of all. Football is a team game and Portugal didn’t have enough fire power to bag the World Cup.

But that cannot diminish what he has already accomplished in his career.

Ronaldo’s story is ultimately about much more than goals. It is about his strict discipline and his steadfast refusal to accept the limitations normally imposed by age and the passage of time. From the streets of the small island of Madeira to the greatest stadiums in Europe and the football fields of Saudi Arabia, he has built a career that may never be surpassed.

If Ronaldo finally walks away in 2027, football will become much poorer.