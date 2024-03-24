A look at South India’s Top 10 wealthiest actors

Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry has witnessed unparalleled growth both domestically and internationally, with cinematic brilliance showcased in blockbuster hits like Baahubali, KGF2 , RRR, and Pushpa. Among its ranks are immensely talented actors who have not only surprised audiences with their performances but have also made significant wealth. Let’s take a closer look at the net worths of these iconic actors.

1) Nagarjuna:

Renowned for his stellar performances and enduring charm, Akkineni Nagarjuna has carved a niche as one of the most beloved actors in the South Indian film industry. With a substantial net worth of Rs 3010 crore approximately, Nagarjuna’s wealth extends beyond the silver screen.

Real Estate and Hospitality

Nagarjuna’s diversified investments include real estate and hospitality ventures. His opulent residences in Hyderabad and Mumbai are valued at Rs 42.3 crores and Rs 50 crore, respectively. His Jubilee Hills residence boasts luxurious amenities, including an indoor swimming pool and a high-end gym equipped with imported gear worth Rs 1.5 crore.

2) Prabhas:

Following the monumental success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas catapulted into fame and fortune. His net worth exceeds Rs 240 crores.

Lavish Properties

Prabhas owns lavish properties spanning 84 acres in Hyderabad, valued at Rs 60 crores. His state-of-the-art gym, equipped with imported gear worth Rs 1.5 crores, adds to the opulence.

3) Rajinikanth:

With quirky lines and unique stylish performance, Rajinikanth has ruled millions of hearts for decades. His net worth stands at an impressive Rs 430 crore.

Despite his grandeur, Rajinikanth lives a humble life. He often returns his income to the production company if a film underperforms. His wealth comes primarily from film remuneration, with an average fee of over Rs 70 crore per film.

4) Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal

Net Worth around Rs 245 crore. Mohanlal, the versatile actor, charges a hefty Rs. 64 crore per film. His notable hits include “Thoovanathumbikal,” “Kireedam,” and “Gandhinagar 2nd Street” among others.

5) Ajith Kumar

Actor Ajith Kumar- twitter

Net Worth is approximately Rs. 350 crore. Ajith, popularly known as “Thala,” has made significant contributions to Tamil cinema. He commands a hefty Rs. 105 crore per film, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

6) Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay (Instagram)

Net Worth estimated around Rs. 450 crore. Thalapathy Vijay predominantly works in Tamil cinema and has also appeared in other Indian language films. His mass appeal and consistent success have solidified his position as a bankable star.

7) Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Hassan. Photo: IANS

Net Worth around Rs 400 crore. Kamal Haasan, with over 200 films to his credit, is a revered Indian actor. His work spans Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali cinema. Kamal Haasan reportedly charges Rs 25 crore per film.

8) Dhanush

Actor Dhanush

Net Worth around approximately Rs 200 crore. Dhanush, an actor, producer, lyricist, and playback singer, won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his Tamil film “Aadukalam.” He commands a fee of Rs 32 crore per film and has also made a mark in Bollywood.

9) Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun (Twitter)

Net Worth estimated around Rs 400 crore. Allu Arjun, a prominent Telugu actor, enjoys immense popularity. His net worth is substantial, although specific remuneration figures are not widely disclosed.

10) Ram Charan

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Tej. (Source: X)

Net Worth estimated at Rs 1300 crores. Ram Charan Teja, known for his roles in Telugu cinema, is part of the prestigious Konidela family. His net worth is substantial, and he continues to make waves with successful films.