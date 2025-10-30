Hyderabad: Former tennis star Sania Mirza, who has always been admired for her strength both on and off the court, penned a heartfelt and emotional note for her son Izhaan Mirza Malik as he turned seven today, October 30. The sports icon, who often shares glimpses of her journey as a mother, took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s special day with an emotional post that melted hearts online.

Sharing a series of adorable pictures of Izhaan from his growing-up years, Sania wrote, “How did you go from this to 7 in a blink of an eye? Happy birthday my brightest and kindest baby boy… you taught me the meaning of the most selfless kind of love I never knew existed.”

Her words beautifully reflected the deep bond she shares with her son, whom she often calls her ‘biggest blessing’.

Sania and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010 in a grand cross-border wedding that made headlines across both nations. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan on October 30, 2018, in Hyderabad. Despite their separation, which was officially confirmed in 2024, Sania and Shoaib have continued to co-parent Izhaan with love and maturity.

Last year, both Sania and Shoaib hosted separate birthday celebrations for their son, and fans are curious to see how the celebrations unfold this year. Through all her personal ups and downs, Sania continues to stand as an inspiring figure, balancing motherhood, resilience, and grace in equal measure.