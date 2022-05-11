A month after submission, Kuwaiti Emir accepts govt’s resignation

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the country’s government, which was submitted by Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on April 5, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Emiri order was issued on Tuesday with the signature of Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who delegated his brother, the Emir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to carry out some of his powers last November.

The Emir instructed the government to act as a caretaker until a new cabinet is formed.

Kuwait Amir accepts gov't resignation, assigns cabinet to act as caretaker – Amiri Order https://t.co/297WWTpDtx#KUNA #KUWAIT — Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) May 10, 2022

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled resigned from his position on Tuesday, April 5, for the fourth time since assuming the leadership of the government for the first time in December 2020.

Sheikh Sabah handed his resignation ahead of a non-cooperation motion against him in the National Assembly.

Since 1985, 11 Kuwaiti governments have resigned and 16 ministers were relieved of their duties following 128 parliamentary questioning sessions.

About Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah started his career in 1978, joining the ministry of foreign affairs, where he worked in various capacities, including being a member of Kuwait’s permanent mission to the United Nations (1983-1989).

Al Sabah served in different governmental posts from 2006 until his appointment as the eighth Prime Minister of Kuwait in 2019. In December 2020, he was reappointed as Prime Minister.

On January 12, 2021, Al-Sabah handed in his resignation and was reappointed again on January 24, 2021, as Prime Minister (PM).

On November 8, 2021, Al-Sabah handed in his resignation again and he was reappointed on December 8, 2021, as PM.