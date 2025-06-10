If you are new to Hyderabad, chances are your first few stops have included Charminar, Golconda Fort and at least one mall. Inorbit Mall, perched beside Durgam Cheruvu lake at Madhapur, is one of the city’s most popular shopping and hangout destinations. And once you are done exploring its fashion floors or catching a movie, you will inevitably find yourself heading toward the buzzing food court on the top level.

Like any food court, with over a dozen options, knowing where to begin can be overwhelming. That’s where we step in. Here’s a quick, no-nonsense guide by Siasat.com to help you navigate the Inorbit Mall’s food court like a seasoned local.

Everything to try at Inorbit Mall’s food court

1. Cafe Delhi Heights

A vibrant, casual cafe in Inorbit Mall, it offers a global menu of North Indian, continental, Chinese, Italian dishes and comfort food in a chic, family-friendly atmosphere.

2. Third Wave Coffee

A popular homegrown coffee spot, Third Wave Coffee is known for its high‑quality Arabica brews, light bites, cozy vibe, and reliable Wi‑Fi for relaxed coffee session.

3. Chili’s

Chili’s is a popular spot all around Indian, including the Inorbit Mall. It is famous for its burgers, Tex‑Mex fare, drinks, live music, and happy‑hour specials.

4. WOW! China

WOW! China is a trendy Indo‑Chinese bistro, under the WOW! Momo brand, serving curated vegetarian and non‑veg Chinese thalis and mains.

5. Krispy Kreme

When here, must try their signature glazed doughnuts, seasonal specials, coffees and shakes.

6. California Burrito

This fast-food chain is known for its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, salads, and fresh guacamole, even offering keto and vegan options.

7. Absolute Barbecues

At this buffet-style grill chain, you can enjoy a DIY “Wish Grill” experience and endless veg and non‑veg skewers.

8. Foo

Foo is a Pan‑Asian tapas restaurant in Inorbit Mall known for bold, flavorful small plates (Chinese, Japanese, sushi) and creative drinks in a modern setup.

9. Punjab Grill

Known for its authentic Punjabi food, when going here, do try the Paneer Makhani, Butter Chicken and Chicken Platter.

10. Gabru Di Chaap

With multiple stores around India, Gabru Di Chaap is a famous attraction at Inorbit Mall too. Here you can try their chaap-based items like wraps, kebabs, burgers, biryanis and meals.

What is your go-to food spot at Inorbit Mall? Comment below.