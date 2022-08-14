A peek inside Sana Khan’s luxurious lifestyle

Mumbai: It is known to all that in October 2020, Sana Khan quit being a Bollywood actor to follow the path of Islam. However, despite being away from the showbiz industry, she is still a popular face in India because of her massive fan following of 4.6M on Instagram.

From her holiday pictures to daily routine glimpses, Sana Khan often treats her followers with beautiful Instagram posts which have helped her turn into a social media sensation. And now, fans are always eager to know what she is up to and what is going on in her life.

So in this write-up, we have decided to give her fans a glimpse into her lifestyle. From her various business ventures to her travels, we are going to explore it all. Read along.

Sana Khan’s net worth

According to multiple reports, Sana Khan’s net worth is around Rs. 20 crores. Her two business ventures contribute to the whopping figure.

Sana Khan’s car collection

Sana Khan has given us a sneak peek of her expensive car many times on her Instagram posts and stories. According to multiple reports, Sana Khan has a Range Rover worth Rs 2 crore.

Business Ventures

After quitting her career as an actor, Sana Khan has sustained herself by earning through her business ventures. She has two businesses and she often shows her followers the hard work and dedication it goes into managing both businesses.

Sana started Face Spa by Sana Khan in 2018 and it deals with a luxury Skincare range of products & treatments for women and men. Her brand boasts of ‘wudu-friendly’ and ‘alcohol-free’ beauty products.

Post quitting Bollywood, Sana started observing Hijab and Niqab because of this she started a modest clothing brand called Haya by Sana Khan. According to their website, their collections span across styles in an abaya, jilbab, hijab, kaftan, kurtas, tunic, and much more ranging from everyday to festive wear. In fact, she is often spotted donning outfits from her clothing brand.

Travel Diaries

She often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of her travel diaries. In fact, she often jets off to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia- Makkah and Madina and always has a lavish trip there. She recently completed her Haj with her husband Mufti Anas and according to our earlier report, she had paid around Rs.10-12 lakhs for the Haj package.

She has also been to Maldives, Kashmir, Dubai, and Ladakh among many more places.