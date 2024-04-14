‘A post-dated cheque…’: Telangana CM on BJP’s manifesto

Hyderabad: Dubbing the BJP’s manifesto a “post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank”, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the people will reject the saffron party, and asserted that the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will end people’s misery.

In a post on social media platform X, Reddy also said the BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) vision is a repeat of their 2004 ‘Shining India’ manifesto, which failed.

“After two failed terms, people rejected (BJP’s) ‘Shining India’,” he in the post, attributing the victory of the Congress-led UPA at the time to party matriarch Sonia Gandhi. “Now after two disappointing terms, people will reject BJP, and Congress led by #RahulGandhi ji will end people’s misery.”

The BJP’s manifesto is “a post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank,” Revanth Reddy said in the post.

BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a repeat of their

2004 “Shining india” manifesto.



After two failed terms,People had rejected “Shining India” under the leadership of

Smt #SoniaGandhi ji.



Now after two disappointing terms, people will reject BJP and Congress led by #RahulGandhi ji… pic.twitter.com/ZntbvVcbjs — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) April 14, 2024

The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, which focuses on development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues such as the NRC.