A.R. Rahman’s documentary ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ to have its world premiere at IFFM 2024

Mumbai: Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer A. R. Rahman’s documentary ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’, which is directed by Rohit Gupta, is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 in Australia.

Speaking about the film’s premiere at the festival, Rahman said: “The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ traces the journey in Nagaland, of rhythm and sound, tracing the evolution of music across cultures, tribes and generations.

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ will premiere at the festival, where it is also competing for the Best Documentary Film.

“I feel the narrative holds global relevance, along with the incredible healing power of music. The film has been painstakingly made in over five years and I am excited to see the audience’s reactions to it and for them to explore the rich cultural and musical tapestry of Nagaland. Especially to hear a completely new sound coming from India,” said Gupta.

The film marks Rahman’s second major foray into the realm of filmmaking as a producer, with his earlier production ’99 Songs’, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.

“When we saw the documentary, we knew there was something special to it. We are delighted to have the world premiere of the film at IFFM and have Dr Rahman and filmmaker Rohit Gupta present it to our audiences,” shared Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM Festival director.

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ has been directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by A. R. Rahman, with Abu Metha, Adam J. Greig, Theja Meru, Rohit Gupta, Sheila Houlahan, Rohhit Daas serving as Executive Producers.

The festival, which is set to celebrate its 15th year, will be commencing from August 15. The curtains will be coming down on August 25. The festival, which is an annual celebration, is presented by the Victorian Government.