A R Rahman’s health update: Stable after dehydration scare

Mumbai: Famous music composer A.R. Rahman was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning after feeling unwell. He had just returned from London and complained of discomfort. Doctors ran several tests, including an ECG, to check his condition.

Cause of Illness: Dehydration

Doctors confirmed that Rahman’s illness was due to dehydration from fasting for Ramzan. He was weak and exhausted after traveling. He was given IV fluids to help him recover.

The good news is that Rahman is now stable and feeling better. His sister, Fathima Shekar, shared that he will be discharged soon. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also checked on him and confirmed that he is recovering well.

Busy Schedule Before Hospitalization

Before falling sick, Rahman had a packed schedule. He recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Chennai and attended the music launch of his film Chaava. His work continues despite his health scare.

Upcoming Projects

Rahman is working on several movies, including Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, set to release on June 10. He is also involved in Lahore 1947, Tere Ishq Mein, and the Ramayana series.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media with messages wishing him well. Rahman, known as the ‘Mozart of Madras,’ has given the world many unforgettable songs.