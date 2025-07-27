‘A surprising moment’: Indian expat wins Rs 23 lakh in UAE Lottery

A Dubai-based Indian expat has won a staggering Dirham 100,000 (Rs 23,55,412) through scratch card game offered by the UAE Lottery.

The winner, Gokul Rajeshwaran, bagged the prize after playing the digital ‘Fortune Festival’ scratch card, which costs just Dh 10 to play.

“It was a very surprising moment when I won that number,” he said, recalling the instant he realised he had struck lucky.

Gokul plans to use the winnings wisely, with hopes of building a brighter future for himself and his family. “I plan to use it wisely so that we have a better future and everything,” he added.

He also expressed a desire to finally support those who have stood by him over the years. “I have not done anything for my parents, my wife or family members. Hopefully, I can do something for them,” he said, highlighting how such lottery wins can transform lives and help fulfil long-held dreams.

The UAE Lottery’s digital scratch card games have opened up new opportunities for instant wins, with prizes reaching up to Dh 1 million. The next major draw is scheduled to take place on July 26.