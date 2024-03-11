A sweet surprise for ‘RRR’ movie at Oscars 2024 – Watch

Looking back at the previous year, "Naatu Naatu" had already made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023

Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The RRR juggernaut continues to roll on, leaving an indelible mark on the global film industry!

And now, in a thrilling turn of events, the Indian blockbuster, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, once again stole the spotlight at this year’s Academy Awards (Oscars 2024). Tee movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, was featured in a special montage dedicated to stunt coordinators during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

During the presentation of the Best Original Song award, the audience was treated to the visuals of the hit song “Naatu Naatu” on the big screen. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced the winner against the backdrop of RRR’s song. The Academy not only paid tribute to the song but also recognized the film’s remarkable action sequences.

Looking back at the previous year, “Naatu Naatu” had already made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. The live performance of the song by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters at the Oscars last year, introduced the electrifying act, marking a glorious moment for Indian cinema on the international stage.

