A thriving democracy requires an effective Parliament

Parliament will discuss the 28th no-confidence motion since Independence shortly.

The Speaker has admitted the notice given by the new Opposition coalition (INDIA) last week against the Modi government. It will be the second he has faced since 2014.

Earlier this month, 26 opposition parties formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Opposition parties are increasing the pressure on Modi as they gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Socialist leader Acharya Kripalani brought the first No confidence motion against the Jawaharlal Nehru government in August 1963. Indira Gandhi faced the most number of no-confidence motions. She faced 15 during her 16-year tenure (1966-77 and 1980- 1984) as prime minister. Charan Singh, V.P. Singh, Chandra Shekhar, H.D. Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujral did not face any such motion.

The Opposition – sponsored motion comes after the Monsoon session faced continuous disruption on the Manipur issue. That was the last resort after it exhausted all other options to get a reply from Prime Minister.

The fate of the present no-trust motion is already known. There will be no nail-biting excitement. The ruling BJP can easily win the motion, as the math favours Modi.

The BJP-led NDA has 332 members in Lok Sabha. The required majority mark is 272. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), not a part of the NDA, has decided to back Modi with its 22 members in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition bloc has a strength of 142 seats. The KCR-led (Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), not part of the INDIA bloc, has backed the Opposition.The BRS also had submitted a no-trust motion separately, but the Speaker did not admit it.

The Opposition knows it may not win the vote but claims it will win the perception war. The motion will pressure Modi to come before the Lok Sabha and answer the questions about Manipur clashes and other issues. Modi has remained silent for over 80 days.

The ethnic clashes began in early May. It was between the majority Meitei group, who are overwhelmingly Hindus, and the mainly Christian Kuki and Naga tribes in the BJP-ruled Manipur.

The clashes have caused widespread national and international anger after some disturbing videos have become public recently. A video of two women paraded naked by a mob sparked global outrage last week. A spokesman of the Biden administration also expressed condemnation.

The face-off between the Government and the Opposition escalated over the issue, resulting in the non-stop disruption of Parliament since the Monsoon session began. Having a considerable majority, the Modi Government has nothing to fear, yet it refused to be accommodating towards the Opposition.

The Opposition is also confronting the Government with walkouts, noisy scenes, and slogan shouting. Both sides adopted an aggressive attitude. While it is the business of the Government to ensure the smooth running of Parliament, the Opposition must also provide constructive criticism. Both sides must change their attitude. Debate, discussion, and constructive criticism are fundamental parts of lawmaking.

Prime Minister must now respond to the upcoming no-confidence motion and clarify all issues raised. The Opposition will undoubtedly utilize this debate as an opportunity to voice their concerns, making it crucial for the Prime Minister to clear doubts.

Parliament is weaker due to the need for more discussions and scrutiny of laws, as the members are called lawmakers for nothing.

Recognizing the value of parliamentary debates in shaping public opinion is essential. Dismissing these debates as unproductive would be a mistake.

The lawmakers debate bills before they vote on them. Expressing their concerns during a House session is essential. They have several avenues to voice their concern. They have the question hour, short notice questions, calling attention motions, adjournment motions and finally, a no-trust motion.

Since Independence, Indian Parliament has witnessed some excellent debates. But over the years, disruptions rather than debate have become the norm. So the debates and discussions have no place amidst noisy scenes. M.P.s from both sides must use debates and discussions to represent their constituents’ views and allow for meaningful scrutiny of government policies.

Even the former Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, lamented that the Parliament did not have adequate discussions over scrutinizing the laws.

Lawmakers must ensure that necessary modifications and revisions are made to a bill to achieve its intended objective. And avoid it from being dismissed by the judiciary.

A thriving democracy requires an effective Parliament. As per the Constitution, the legislature creates laws, the Government carries them out, and the judiciary enforces them.

It is essential to take action to implement necessary changes decisively. This includes ensuring that parliamentary institutions and procedures are practical and powerful tools.

The Modi government’s significant majority in the Lok Sabha does not guarantee an effortless operation. The Opposition must identify and address the correct issues to be successful. Mere walkouts, shouting slogans, and causing disruptions in the House will not accomplish their objectives. There should be a more strategic and practical approach to achieving their goals.

Political parties must immediately revisit their approach and prioritize constructive debates and discussions.

The primary responsibilities of Parliament are budget scrutiny and lawmaking.