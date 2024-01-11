A tour inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s luxurious farmhouse

Mumbai: Celebrity power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Alibaug farmhouse has been the topic of interest among their fans ever since they purchased it. Recently, Kohli offered a sneak peek into their luxurious holiday home in a video by Architectural Digest India.

Before delving into the details about it, let’s have a look at Anushka and Virat’s astonishing net worth.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Net Worth 2023

The couple, known for their success in sports and entertainment, has a combined net worth exceeding Rs 1,300 crore, with Kohli’s estimated net worth at Rs 1,050 crore and Sharma’s at around Rs 255 crore. They have built a strong property portfolio which includes, an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug.

Inside Their Alibaug Farmhouse

Virushka’s Alibaug holiday home, acquired in 2022, spans 8 acres and is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 13 crore. Designed by Sussanne Khan, the interiors showcase a blend of monochromatic rustic wood elements, sharp finishes, and playful textures and prints.

In the video, Kohli emphasized the importance of a holiday home providing a “feeling of home away from home” and expressed how Alibaug allows them to escape the hectic pace of life.

The tour highlights the couple’s love for visual aesthetics, with four chandeliers enhancing the beauty of the living room. The love for the colour white is evident throughout the property, creating a chic and elegant ambience.

The farmhouse boasts a spacious lawn area with a garden and offers a picturesque view of the swimming pool.

The couple’s Alibaug retreat serves as a peaceful getaway from their busy lives, providing a glimpse into their tastefully designed abode.

