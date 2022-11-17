A tour inside Janhvi Kapoor’s Chennai home [Video]

Mumbai: One of the favourite newcomers of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is leaving no chance to create a mark in the industry. She enjoyed the limelight even before her debut due to her renowned parents — Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. By taking baby steps in the world of entertainment, she has successfully found her space in the glamorous world.

Speaking about her luxurious lifestyle, the actress owns a couple houses in Mumbai and Chennai. In her recent interview with Vogue, the Dhadak actress gave her fans sneak peek at her Chennai house where she grew up.

A video of the same has been shared by the leading magazine on YouTube. The clip begins with Janhvi opening the door of her paradise and she talks about how the main entrance is not used as per the “Vasthu” and they use the other door to enter or exit the house. Then she takes us to the living area where we can see a huge brown color couch.

Janhvi then opens up about her mother Late actor Sri Devi Ji, she had decorated the house by buying furniture from across the globe.

The Roohi actress shows us her mom’s painting which is placed beautifully below the stairs. She then shows one of her favorite parts of the house where we can see 100s of pictures of the Kapoor family and Sri Devi’s side of the family.

Her eyes sparkle while telling the story of how her dad Boney Kapoor got furious when some random guy in Italy tried to flirt with her mom, she says ‘Dad left me and Khushi here alone and went to see mom, they had a little honeymoon there”. She shows paintings she did during lockdown with help of her sister Khushi.





Screengrab from Vogue YouTube channel

Janhvi Kapoor then shows her bedroom which was previously her mother’s and that her father had helped with all the interiors and redesigned it for her. Later she gives us a glimpse of her aesthetic bathroom, which apparently gives her a ‘Greece vibes’

She also shared how she is emotionally connected to the house as she lived with her mother and certain things are still the same. As a teenager, she wasn’t allowed to lock the bathroom door because Sri Devi was concerned that Janhvi would talk to boys, she laughs and says that the bathroom door still doesn’t work.

Screengrab from Vogue YouTube channel

On the professional front, Janhvi has completed her shoot for her next movie Bawal co-starring Varun Dhawan, and is prepping for her next Mr&Mrs.Mahi