A tour inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s multicrore home

Mumbai: The nation was rocked this morning by the news of actor Saif Ali Khan’s attack during an attempted theft at his Mumbai residence. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

His family confirmed the incident and assured fans that Saif is receiving treatment. Fans and friends from the film industry have expressed their shock and wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Amidst the shock, the incident has also sparked curiosity about Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lavish Mumbai home, where the unfortunate event occurred. Let’s have a look inside their luxurious abode.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Home

The couple resides in an opulent residence in Bandra, known for its royal charm, luxury, and elegance.

Saif and Kareena, who previously lived in Fortune Heights, moved into their current home in the Satguru Sharan building complex in January 2021. Their palatial abode features spacious balconies, vintage wood furniture, and elegant photo frames adorning the walls. Antique artworks add warmth to their classy rooms, while cozy spots perfect for entertaining are scattered throughout the home.

The sun-drenched terrace with a large pool and plush sofas is undoubtedly the highlight of their home, offering a perfect blend of comfort and luxury. The property is estimated to be valued at a staggering Rs 48 crore or more.

This stunning home is a true reflection of Saif and Kareena’s refined taste, combining class with subtle luxury. Fans now have a glimpse of the serene and elegant space where the star couple enjoys their personal moments.