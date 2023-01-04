A tour inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug farm house [Photos]

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ‘King Khan’ or ‘Badshah Of Bollywood‘ for all the true reasons. Despite not having a ‘godfather’ in the film industry to support him, SRK has managed to establish a successful career and he has been ruling the industry for over 3 decades now. Khan is one of the wealthiest and highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

According to multiple reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s staggering current net worth is over Rs 5500cr. Considering his massive earnings from movies and other investments, it comes as no surprise that Khan and his family live a luxurious lifestyle, with multiple properties around the world, including homes in Dubai and Los Angeles. He owns multiple properties in India including a palatial farmhouse in Alibaug.

In this write-up, let’s take a tour inside Shah Rukh Khan’s holiday home which is nothing but a dreamy space!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug Holiday Home

SRK Khan and Gauri Khan‘s holiday home in Alibaug spans over 20,000 square metres and is a perfect setting for a relaxing weekend away and intimate parties. Nestled in between the nature, the swanky bungalow is worth Rs 15 crore and it comes with a pool and numerous outdoor spaces. The beachy vibe is the highlight of this spot.

We have often seen a bunch of Bollywood celebrities partying at this plush villa.

A photo of the DDLJ celebrating New Year 2023 at his holiday home is surfacing online.

[Latest]: King Shah Rukh Khan celebrating holiday and new year at Alibaug.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/pNM0QeZYTh — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 1, 2023

His Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated upcoming movie Pathaan which stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead role. It is slated to hit the screens on Jan 25 and ticket bookings are likely to open from January 14. Apart from Pathaan, SRK has Dunki and Jawaan in the pipeline.