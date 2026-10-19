A week into protests, Jamia takes steps to resolve issues

New Delhi: A week into the hunger strike called by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, the administration, on Monday, October 19, has constituted a seven-member high-level committee.

The move is an attempt to restore normalcy after the campus witnessed days of tension following clashes between students and security personnel, and the subsequent detention.

In addition, Congress MP John Brittas also sent a letter to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Mazhar Asif, urging them to resolve the differences.

The seven-member team consist of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, deans of faculties, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the Chief Proctor and hostel provosts.

Hunger strike for basic amenities, students’ union

The students have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of the students’ union.

The university administration dissolved the elected students’ union, citing campus violence and disturbances, following major unrest that culminated in a physical assault on the vice-chancellor.

“The only system of representation we have is through departmental elections. But the president of the departmental council is the dean or the head of the department. The arbitrary power still rests with the administration, and students do not have much decision-making power in these councils,” one of the three fasting students, Ebin Basil, told Maktoob Media.

He said that the university has constantly ignored issues such as fee hikes, basic facilities, corruption in admissions and reservation policies. “There is no response whatsoever,” he said.

Jasim Khan, who was also fasting, was beaten by the university security guards. He was eventually detained by the Delhi Police.

As the agitation grew, Jamia Millia Islamia administration rusticated Ebin Basil, while Jasim Khan and Rehaan Haider were suspended.