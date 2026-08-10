A year on, Gaza remembers journalist Anas Al-Sharif, 5 others

Gaza City: A year after Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif was killed in Gaza, a vigil was held in Gaza City to mark the first anniversary of his death and that of five other journalists killed in the same Israeli airstrike.

The August 10, 2025, strike hit a tent used by journalists near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Al-Sharif, Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, photographers Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal, and journalists Mo’men Aliwa and Mohammed Al-Khalidi were killed in the attack.

The anniversary has prompted tributes on social media, with journalists and activists sharing photographs and footage of the six reporters and highlighting their work during the war.

#شاهد| وقفة وفاء للصحفيين الشهداء أنس الشريف ومحمد قريقع ورفاقهم إبراهيم ظاهر ومحمد نوفل ومؤمن عليوة ومحمد الخالدي، تقديرًا لدورهم في نقل الحقيقة وتوثيق الأحداث. pic.twitter.com/kEvkZ6QrMY — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 10, 2026

Journalist Osama Abu Rabie recalled the six journalists, saying Gaza lost six voices that day, all carrying cameras and using their words to convey what was happening to the world. He said that although they were gone, the legacy they left behind remained.

A year has passed since the day Gaza lost one of its most prominent voices… Anas Al-Sharif.



I don’t think Gaza has forgotten that day, nor do I think anyone who lived through that moment can forget it. That day, Anas was not the only one who left us. Alongside him were… pic.twitter.com/GIT7YzBvS3 — Osama Abu Rabee أسامة أبوربيع (@dn_osama_rabee) August 9, 2026

Al-Sharif’s frontline reporting

Al-Sharif devoted much of his work to reporting from northern Gaza from the early days of the war. His coverage brought accounts of Israeli bombardment, destruction, displacement, hunger and civilian casualties from some of the most dangerous areas of the Strip.

Minutes before his death, Al-Sharif published his final report on the intensifying bombardment of Gaza City.

“The bombing does not stop. For two hours now, the Israeli aggression against Gaza City has intensified,” he wrote.

He was killed shortly afterwards when the journalists’ tent was struck.

قصف لا يتوقف…

منذ ساعتين والعدوان الإسرائيلي يشتد على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/yW8PesTkFT — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

His final message

Before his death, Al-Sharif recorded a message urging people not to forget Gaza and to remain steadfast in supporting Palestine.

His words have continued to circulate online and have been recalled during commemorations marking the first anniversary of his death.

هذه وصيّتي، ورسالتي الأخيرة.

إن وصلَتكم كلماتي هذه، فاعلموا أن إسرائيل قد نجحت في قتلي وإسكات صوتي.

بداية السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته



يعلم الله أنني بذلت كل ما أملك من جهدٍ وقوة، لأكون سندًا وصوتًا لأبناء شعبي، مذ فتحت عيني على الحياة في أزقّة وحارات مخيّم جباليا للاجئين،… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

The Israeli military said Al-Sharif was affiliated with Hamas. Al Jazeera rejected the allegation and said he was targeted because of his journalism. His killing has also raised wider concerns among press freedom organisations over the safety of media workers covering the war.

Heavy toll on journalists

Journalists in Gaza have worked under extremely difficult conditions since the war began on October 7, 2023, reporting amid bombardment, displacement, shortages of essential supplies and continuing security threats.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more than 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war. The organisation has described the toll as unprecedented.

Despite the risks, journalists in Gaza continue to document the conflict and its impact on civilians.