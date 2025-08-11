Anas al-Sharif among 5 Al Jazeera’s journalists killed in Gaza strike

Jerusalem: Broadcaster Al Jazeera says its correspondent Anas al-Sharif has been killed in Gaza City, and Israel’s military confirms it.

The broadcaster said he and other journalists with its crew were killed in their tent, citing the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israel’s military in a statement late on Sunday asserted that al-Sharif had “posed as a journalist” and alleged he was with Hamas.

Also Read Australia to recognize Palestinian state at UN general assembly

The Committee to Protect Journalists last month said it was gravely concerned for al-Sharif’s safety and said he was a “targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign.”

Australia will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday.

Al Jazeera condemns the assassination of its journalists by Israeli occupation forces



Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the targeted assassination of its correspondents Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqea, along with photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher, and… pic.twitter.com/0otP6IYIgC — Al Jazeera PR (@AlJazeera) August 10, 2025

The decision—aligned with similar moves by France, the UK, and Canada—is contingent on assurances from the Palestinian Authority, including the exclusion of Hamas from its government, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the holding of democratic elections