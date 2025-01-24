A year post-renovation, Telangana Anganwadi ceiling collapses, 5 children hurt

Hyderabad: 5 children were injured after Anganwadi’s ceiling collapsed and fell on them in Venkatapur village of Narayankhed mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday morning, January 24.

While one child sustained head injuries, others suffered injuries on their feet and hands. They were rushed to the Narayankhed General Hospital for medical treatment amid the commotion in the village.

Sangareddy district collector V Kranthi visited the hospital and assured the families of the injured children and reassured them of the government’s assistance with the children’s treatment.

She said that the 3 students who suffered minor injuries would be discharged today and two children who sustained more serious injuries, will be kept under observation.

The collector said that she had ordered an inquiry into the incident and strict action would be taken against those responsible for the ceiling collapse at the Anganwadi.

Sangareddy collector visits injured children from the Narayankhed Anganwadi ceiling collapse, Friday, January 24. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Anganwadi building renovated a year ago

Narayankhed MLA Sanjeev Kumar, a doctor, visited the students who were admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narayankhed MLA Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said the incident was unfortunate, and the students were given medical care. “The building was renovated just a year ago. 25 students were present in the Anganwadi at the time of the incident, and unfortunately, 5 children were injured.”