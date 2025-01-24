Telangana: School bus driven by cleaner overturns in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A private school bus overturned because the cleaner was driving it instead of the driver in Kamalapur village of Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district, on Thursday, January 23.

Two children named Meenakshi and Nayanshi who belonged to Sahithi School sustained minor injuries in the accident.

While picking up students from Nadapur village and returning to Navipet, the cleaner of the bus who was driving it lost control and the bus overturned near the Ankalamma temple and fell inside a paddy field.

The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. All the other students were safe. The police inspected the scene and registered a case.