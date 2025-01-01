Kerala: Girl dies as school bus overturns; 15 students injured

A class 5 girl fell out of the bus while it was overturning and the bus fell over her, fatally injuring her. Other students are stable, the police said.

School bus overturned in Kerala's Kannur
School bus overturned in Kerala's Kannur - Photo-X

A school bus lost its control and overturned killing a class 5 student and injuring 15 others in Valakkai of Kannur Kerala, on Wednesday afternoon, January 1.

The injured students were rushed to the Thalipparamba Co-operative Hospital. According to the incident’s CCTV visual, the bus lost its control on a slop, overturned twice and fell on the parallel road below.

The residents rushed to the rescue, took the students out of the overturned van and brought them to urgent medical care.

According to local reports, the deceased student has been identified as Nedhya S Rajesh of Kurumathur Chinmaya Vidyalaya. She fell out of the bus while it was overturning and the bus fell over her, severely injuring her. She was rushed to Pariyaram Medical College, but reportedly lost her life in transit.

Siasat.com spoke to Srikandapuram circle inspector Rajesh Marangalath who said that the other injured students are in stable condition.

The police officer added that according to the bus driver and the female caretaker, the bus had a technical failure on a downward slope which led to the accident.

No arrests have been made yet.

