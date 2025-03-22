Aadhaar based attendance to roll out soon for Telangana health staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued directives for the immediate implementation of the Aadhaar-based Attendance System (ABAS) across all hospitals under the jurisdiction of District Health Officers (DHOs).

On Friday, March 21, DHO Ravinder Nayak circulated a notice to medical officers in 33 districts, emphasizing the need for this system in primary health centers, sub-centers, UPHCs, and Ayushman Health Mandirs (Basti and Palle hospitals).

This decision follows a pilot implementation in the Khammam district. The new system mandates that attendance will only be recorded when medical staff are present at their assigned hospitals.

Also Read Aadhaar not compulsory for govt hospital care: Telangana govt tells HC

To ensure proper execution, DHOs have been instructed to appoint a nodal officer at the district level.

Concerns were raised regarding the lack of consultation with healthcare workers before rolling out ABAS.

The Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union’s state president, Fasiuddin, and general secretary, Yadanaik, criticized the government’s approach, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the circular.