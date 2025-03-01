Aadhaar not compulsory for govt hospital care: Telangana govt tells HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has informed the High Court that medical treatment is being provided in state-run hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital (OGH), even if patients do not possess an Aadhaar card.

The government clarified that no patient is denied medical care due to the absence of an Aadhaar card.

This statement was made in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the High Court, alleging that OGH was refusing admission to patients citing the lack of an Aadhaar card.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka conducted a hearing on the matter.

During the proceedings, the government’s counsel emphasized that treatment is being offered irrespective of Aadhaar possession and assured that this policy would continue in the future.

Following these submissions, the court concluded the PIL and issued its judgment, affirming that Aadhaar is not mandatory for accessing healthcare services in government hospitals.