Osmania Hospital denies treatment to woman over Aadhar card; hospital rejects claims

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a woman was allegedly denied medical treatment on Sunday, February 16, from Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital after she failed to produce an Aadhaar card.

The woman, Pramila from Maredpalli in Mahbubnagar district, went to the hospital complaining of fatigue along with her minor daughter. However, she was disallowed admission by the hospital staff when they demanded her Aadhaar card which she did not have.

For the last six months, Pramila faced a series of tragedies when her husband, Suresh, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Tragedy struck again when her young son died in a road accident a month ago.

Struggling to cope, Pramila moved to Hyderabad with her six-year-old daughter in search of a better life. She took up small jobs and when unemployed, she resorted to begging.

With no house for shelter, Pramila and her daughter spent most of their days outside the Osmania Hospital begging and relying on food from passersby.

Treatment was provided, says Osmania hospital

Speaking to Siasat.com, the resident medical officer (RMO) Siddiqui categorically denied the allegations.

“The concerned woman was brought to the hospital by a person. We provided the treatment like scanning and ultrasound and she left afterwards. Unfortunately, the person abandoned the woman and her daughter. Afterwards, she was found in Begum Bazar. Today, she returned to Osmania again,” the RMO said.

“Osmania Hospital did not deny any treatment to the woman just because she did not have her Aadhaar card. The woman is in good health,” the RMO added.

Telangana health minister instructs immediate treatment

After local news media highlighted Pramila’s condition and treatment by the hospital staff, the Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed his anger over the situation. He immediately instructed the hospital superintendent to ensure Pramila received proper medical attention.



























