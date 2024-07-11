Aadhaar online services stopped after technical glitches

The registration services are expected to resume by Friday.

Published: 11th July 2024
The new procedures for NRI Aadhaar Enrolment and Update
Hyderabad: Citizens using the Aadhaar online services to register property and land services faced difficulties after the UIDAI networking faced technical glitches on Thursday, July 11.

The technical glitches were reported countrywide due to which the Aadhaar-based OTP services were interrupted.

In Telangana, those looking to register land and property services through the Aadhaar online service also encountered difficulties since biometrics are mandatory for registrations, leading to a complete halt in the services.

