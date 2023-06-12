Aam Aadmi Party’s Maha Rally

Aam Aadmi Party's Maha Rally
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP’s “maha rally” against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

