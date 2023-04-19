Aamir Khan and his secret marriage

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has given several hit films and is referred to as Mr Perfectionist. From Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Dangal, there are various films Aamir did in his three-decade career. As the 3 Idiots actor took a break from acting and recently said he wanted to spend time with his family members, let’s hark back to the day when Aamir Khan secretly married Reena Dutta.

According to the reports, Aamir Khan got secretly married before he entered B-town. Dangal actor has revealed two years later that he is married to Reena Dutta. The actor was dating Reena Dutta and the duo tied the knot when Laal Singh Chaddha star was 21 years old while Reena was aged only 19 years.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta (Image source: Siasat Daily Archive)

Aamir Khan in an interview himself revealed that he married secretly to avoid any controversy. Reports claim that Aamir was shooting for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak when he took his wedding vows with Reena Dutta. The actor said that his father, Tahir Hussain, and uncle Nasir Hussain were shocked when they got to know that he is married to Reena Dutta. Producer of the film Nasir did not reveal the shocking news of Aamir’s marriage to anyone before the release of the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as it might have affected his career.

Reena Dutta’s father, who was a senior officer in Air India, got admitted to the hospital after learning that his daughter got married secretly to Aamir Khan. Their marriage lasted for almost 16 years and they have had two children together namely Ira and Junaid Khan. After parting ways from Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao. Aamir later gave divorce to Kiran too and is currently single.