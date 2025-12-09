Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a blockbuster sequel

Hyderabad: 3 Idiots is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies ever made. Released in 2009, the film broke several box office records and became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film starred Aamir Khan as Rancho, R. Madhavan as Farhan, Sharman Joshi as Raju, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Pia. The story of friendship, pressure in academics, and the search for true passion touched millions of hearts across the world.

The Sequel Is Finally Happening

Yes, you heard it right. After fifteen long years, the sequel to 3 Idiots is officially on the cards. According to reports from Pinkvilla, the script for 3 Idiots 2 has been completed, and the entire team is extremely excited. The sequel is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

The new film will continue from the ending of the original. It will follow Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and Pia fifteen years after the gang went their separate ways. A source shared that the script is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part. The characters will reunite for a new adventure that reflects their grown up journeys.

Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan had been working on a biopic about Dadasaheb Phalke. However, they were not satisfied with the script and decided to pause the project. This gave Hirani time to revisit the long pending idea of a 3 Idiots sequel. He expanded it into a full screenplay that can match the legacy of the original.

With the original cast returning and fans eagerly waiting, 3 Idiots 2 is already one of the most anticipated films of the decade. The magic of Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and Pia is all set to return with fresh emotions and new laughter.