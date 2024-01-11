Aamir Khan breaks down at Ira Khan’s Christian wedding [Video]

Several photos and videos from Ira and Nupur's white wedding are going viral on Instagram

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th January 2024 11:46 am IST
Aamir Khan breaks down at Ira Khan's Christian wedding [Video]
Aamir Khan, Ira Khan and Reena Dutta (Bollywood Bubble Instagram)

Mumbai: In a heartfelt moment at the wedding ceremony of his daughter, Ira Khan, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan couldn’t hold back his emotions. Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare got married again in a traditional Christian ceremony on Wednesday where they exchanged vows and rings in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Several photos and videos from their white wedding are going viral on Instagram. One touching video circulating on the internet captured the emotional scene where Aamir Khan, alongside his ex-wife Reena Dutta, was seen wiping away tears as he witnessed his daughter exchanging rings and sharing a kiss with Nupur Shikhare.

Prior to the wedding, in an interview with News18, Aamir Khan had expressed his emotional anticipation for this special day. “I am a very emotional person. I will cry a lot on that day, for sure. Discussions have already begun in the family to ‘take care of Aamir that day’ because I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” shared the actor.

MS Education Academy

Ira looked beautiful as she opted for a white gown for her intimate wedding ceremony, while Nupur looked handsome in a beige suit.

The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th January 2024 11:46 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button