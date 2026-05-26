Aamir Khan brings Farhan Akhtar onboard as Pakistani cricketer?

Hyderabad: The ongoing buzz around Don 3 has kept filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar in the spotlight, but fresh reports suggest he could soon appear in a completely different project.

Farhan is reportedly in talks to take up an important acting role in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming period sports drama, which is being backed by Aamir Khan and Aamir Khan Productions.

Farhan Akhtar’s extended cameo

According to industry reports, Farhan is already attached to the project as a producer. However, discussions are reportedly underway for him to also appear on screen in a special extended cameo.

If finalised, Farhan could play a celebrated Pakistani cricketer who shares a close and emotional friendship with Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath.

While the role may not have lengthy screen time, reports suggest it will carry emotional importance and become one of the strongest relationship arcs in the story.

The upcoming film is expected to be set during the period of India’s Partition and will focus on the life journey of Lala Amarnath.

Rather than being only a sports drama, the story is expected to combine cricket with emotions, history, and friendships affected during one of the most difficult periods in the subcontinent’s history.

The friendship between Lala Amarnath and his Pakistani counterpart is said to become an emotional anchor of the film.

Who was Lala Amarnath?

Lala Amarnath remains one of Indian cricket’s most respected names. He became independent India’s first cricket captain and also created history by scoring India’s first-ever Test century in 1933.

His journey and contribution to Indian cricket continue to inspire generations even today.

Another major reason behind the growing interest in the project is the reunion of Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker after more than two decades since their iconic film Lagaan.

Although the makers are yet to officially confirm the casting details, the project has already created strong curiosity among movie and cricket fans alike.